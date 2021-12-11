Six Feet Under follow-up series in early development at HBO

HBO recent brought back one of its most iconic franchises in Sex and the City for its HBO Max streaming service; could the network itself be bringing back Six Feet Under?

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the network is in early discussions on a new project tied to the iconic drama series. Original executive producer Alan Ball is involved, but a specific writer for the new series has not been named at present.

The process is in such early development that it’s not even known as of yet if this would be a revival of the original series, a reboot, or some sort of spin-off featuring at least some characters who were a part of the first show.

We’ll be honest here, though, when we say that the idea of a new version of this show is hard to swallow. Without giving too much away, the end of the original Six Feet Under is widely considered to be one of the most definite series finales in television history. It was emotional, well-crafted, and it provided closure to a number of the central characters. We don’t think we need to see any of them again. We suppose that it’s possible you create a new show about a different funeral home and how they go about their business, but even that would have to live in the shadow of the original.

In the end, though, we’ll put our faith in HBO making the right decision, likely because they’ve earned it over the years. These are the same people who opted not to order a Game of Thrones prequel even after spending tens of millions of dollars on a pilot episode; if they don’t think a project is eventually worth their time, they’ll move on beyond it. This isn’t even the only Alan Ball series they are currently looking at, as there has also been discussion about doing something more within the True Blood world.

What do you think about Six Feet Under being potentially brought back at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

