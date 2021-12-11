The Bachelorette spoilers: Michelle Young’s overnight date dilemma

Tuesday night The Bachelorette is going to be coming back on in its normal timeslot, and when it airs, Michelle Young will have a huge dilemma. Who does she take to the final two? There’s a lot she stands to learn during overnight dates, where she will get to know her remaining guys a little bit better on the beaches of Mexico. Excluding Bachelor in Paradise (which is filmed at exclusively a resort), this is the first time the show has traveled internationally since Peter Weber’s season, which filmed more than two years ago.

Will there be some fun moments? Absolutely, and this is the part of the season that should prove to be romantic. Unfortunately, at least one guy is inevitably going to be heartbroken; that’s the sort of thing that happens this time in the process.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to take a look at the attached synopsis:

“1808” – So long, Minnesota! Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this week’s fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioning—could she be in love with three men at once? Still pondering that question, she’ll head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Between Joe, Nayte, and Brandon, we’d still argue that Nayte is the top contender to win. With that being said, it does still feel early enough to say that anything could happen.

