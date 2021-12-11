Crossing Swords season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect a Crossing Swords season 3 renewal over at Hulu? Or, are we at the end?

We have a few different things well worth breaking down here, but let’s start things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is nothing confirmed as of yet. Does that mean there’s still some hope? Absolutely, and that is precisely what we’re going to hold onto for the time being.

What gives us the most hope for the future of this show right now is simply that there’s not a whole lot else out there quite like it. We’re talking here about a stop-motion animated series with a fantastic cast, and of course medieval subject matter that almost always has unlimited potential for humor.

Back in 2020, Hulu renewed Crossing Swords for a season 2 shortly after the first season premiered; with that in mind, there’s always a chance that they do something similar here. We do think there’s a good chance that we’ll see something of a similar vein here, and we almost hope that this is the case. Why make us wait until after Christmas?

In the end, though, we probably will need to be patient for more episodes if we do get a renewal here. It’s important to remember that Crossing Swords is the sort of animated series that takes a long time to make — that’s what happens when you are utilizing stop-motion. Our hope is that we’d see more episodes, at the latest, in the first half of 2023, but we don’t want to stamp a specific date on this. Timelines for animation is far from our area of expertise and with that in mind, we’ll leave a lot of it up to the creative people for the time being.

