Dr. Brain season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Dr. Brain season 2 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the series?

For the time being, we should note here that nothing is 100% official. Yet, there is a cause for optimism. The science-fiction was timed in part alongside the launch of the streaming service in South Korea, and it represents a significant move to expand internationally. We don’t think we need to explain in 2021 the impact of South Korean entertainment, both in that country and around the globe. Just consider the enormous success of Squid Game or US adaptations of Korean shows like The Good Doctor and The Masked Singer. We think Apple is going to want to continue to produce content that has appeal to the South Korean market, while also understanding the potential for it to take off in other parts of the world.

Of course, there are still components that they will look at as they make their decision on the future. Take, for example, what the consistent viewership is from the start until the end of the season. Because season 1 was so short, the hope here is simply that people were able to digest all of it and do that fast. This will significantly boost the chances of more down the road.

Because the show was so short, that does also raise the odds that a season 2, if renewed, could come back at some point in 2022 — though we’re far away from any confirmation on that. The first order of business is that the show has to kick off filming. From there, Apple can look more at their schedule and decide further what will work for them in the long-term.

