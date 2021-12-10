Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 video: Severide & Stella’s discussion

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10 is set to air on NBC in early January, and we’re already getting more of a sense as to what makes it stand out.

We don’t think this is going to come as a shock to anyone out there, but Stella and Severide are going to be central to the story. How in the world could they not be? In the closing minutes of the Christmas episode Miranda Rae Mayo finally returning to the show, and it seems like Stella’s time away has given her some perspective. She’s realizing more that at her age, she’s not all that interested in locking herself down into a single path. Does that mean that she’s not all that interested in being a truck lieutenant? It’s possible. She may have found more of a calling helping people through setting up Girls on Fire programs throughout much of the East Coast.

Is it possible that this also means not being with Severide in the long-term? The promo lingers on Kidd after Kelly asks her if she’s been with someone else during her time away. Clearly, the network wants us to worry, but we wonder for now if this is just them intentionally leading us astray. The last thing that they clearly want to do is give us all the answers in a promo, and this will get people worried enough to watch.

For us personally, we just hope that the writers aren’t setting up a situation where Kidd leaves almost immediately after returning to the show. Also, we really don’t need to lose another key character so soon after Casey! We want to believe that these two can have a wedding and move towards their future together, even if it’s a little different than first planned.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10?

What do you think we will learn about Stella? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







