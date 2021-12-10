Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 photo: A Dexter, Kurt conflict?

As you prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 on Showtime this weekend, it feels like a new sort of conflict is going to be forming involving Kurt Caldwell.

Even without knowing that he’s a serial killer locking people up in a mysterious bunker, there’s still evidence to Dexter Morgan that something is off with the guy. We’re talking here about someone who is openly lying about his son being alive, and more people are about to know about it, as well — remember what Angela and Molly just uncovered in New York City!

Now, you are adding in Harrison to the equation. Clancy Brown’s character just extended some kindness to him at the end of episode 5, offering him a job at the diner and a sort of purpose. We know that this is one part of the ritual that Kurt does before killing people — or, at the very least, he kills those who refuse his help. Judging from the fact that Harrison is in the photo above at a wrestling tournament, we tend to believe that he said yes to the job.

So why are Kurt and Dexter in the midst of some argument, to the point that Logan is having to step in between the two? It may be due to Kurt becoming a surrogate father-of-sorts to Harrison and Dexter holding some resentment of that fact. We don’t think it’s enough for Dexter to unleash his Dark Passenger on him, but it may make him all the more eager to dig further into some of his secrets. If nothing else, he could look for a reason to show Harrison why he’s bad news and that he, despite all of his misgivings, is a better person to have in his life.

Where do you think things are going entering Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 for Dexter and Kurt?

