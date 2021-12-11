Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 return date for Donnie Wahlberg, cast

After what you get tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 return date. Rest assured, we’ve got that for you within — plus, more insight on what lies ahead!

The first thing we gotta do here, though, is rather simple: Share some of the bad news. There is no new episode coming on the network next week, and nor will there be one for the rest of the year. The reasoning for this is rather simple: Blame the holiday season. It’s common practice for the network to take long breaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas, mostly because they don’t want to hurt their show’s ratings because of people doing other things. If this does help ensure there are more Blue Bloods seasons down the road, then we suppose that we really can’t be that upset.

Here’s what we can tell you, at least for now: The next new episode is coming on Friday, January 7. The title here is “Old Friends,” and it will feature the return of Lyle Lovett as Waylon Gates. For more details about ALL of the stories, take a look at the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

