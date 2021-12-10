Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to watch season 12 episode 9 sooner rather than later? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to get into here!

The first order of business at present, though, is rather simple: Sharing the good news: You will have a chance to see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast on the air in a matter of hours! The new episode is titled “Firewall,” and it looks to have big storylines for a lot of the characters. Unfortunately, it also just so happens to be the final episode of 2021. Since the show will be going off the air until January after this one airs, let’s hope for some big character moments to get excited about!

If you haven’t seen it yet, a great starting-off point here is sharing the official Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Firewall” – Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyber-attack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect. Also, Baez questions her place within the NYPD; Eddie is torn over a workplace dilemma; and Jamie wrestles with a family secret, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Alex Kingston returns as Sloane Thompson, Frank’s friend and a former Commander of the City of London Police.

One of the stories we’re the most worried about is one that is not mentioned at all in here: What’s going to be happening to Henry Reagan. If you didn’t know, there are previews out there showing a debate over what to do with the patriarch of the whole family after he accidentally starts a fire. Is his health on the decline? Should he be worried?

