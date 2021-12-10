Is Mary Wiseman leaving Star Trek: Discovery, role of Tilly?

Is Mary Wiseman leaving Star Trek: Discovery and her role of Tilly after being a part of the show from the beginning? This week’s episode raised concerns.

After all, it DOES seem as though Tilly is gone from the crew for the time being. She opted that she had a different calling within the world of teaching and, in the end, she decided that she wanted to chase that feeling. It felt like an organic exit, and with the way that others said goodbye to her, it absolutely felt like a story where we were sending someone off into the sunset.

So is this really a permanent farewell? Don’t count on that just yet. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Michelle Paradise explained that there are some plans for Tilly to potentially be back, and she was sent nearby for a very particular reason:

“She is definitely still in the world … I expect that we will see her again, for sure. We didn’t send her far, far away. We’re keeping her close.”

Of course, the big question now is how we end up seeing this character again. Of course, we do think there are reasons for the Academy to be a part of the story coming up. Paradise did note, however, that this may not be a permanent place for the character, either:

“It’s a place where she feels like she fits and can do good right now. It doesn’t mean it has to be forever, but it did feel like… digging in a little more deeply to why was that path her dream and where did it come from? Having her ask some of those questions feels like a way of showing her growth as a character.”

