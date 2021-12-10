The Blacklist season 9: Where is Ressler? Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving?

Where is Donald Ressler when it comes to tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode? Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving the show? We understand if you’ve got some questions, given how MIA the character was for the majority of tonight’s new episode.

Yet, his absence was written into the script, even if it wasn’t altogether expounded upon. It’s possible that we’ll learn more about that down the line, and we’ll get more into that shortly.

New The Blacklist video! If you haven’t watched our take on the latest episode, be sure to watch it in full below! After you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates on the way and of course, you don’t want to miss out on it.

During the episode, it was written into the script that Klattenhoff’s character had a personal day away from the team, and our hope is that the reason here is just that he can rest and continue to work on staying clean and being in better shape. Remember that he wasn’t good enough to pass a drug test earlier this season!

Will we learn what the character was up to moving forward? There’s at least a good chance of that. Remember, after all, that the next new episode is titled “Between Sleep and Awake,” which is a reference that we’re getting somewhat of an atypical story moving forward. This doesn’t feel like one where there is a typical Blacklister or even much of a typical story around them. There’s a chance for some legitimate surprises thrown in here, and we like to think that this is exciting!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you want to see with Ressler moving forward on The Blacklist season 9?

Were you sad that he didn’t have much of a role tonight, and what do you think the character is off doing at the moment? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







