The Blacklist season 9 episode 6: Did Liz know Reddington’s identity?

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 was an explosive way to close out the show for 2021 — after all, we got some big reveals!

So where should we start? Without question, it has to be with a discussion of Liz, Reddington, and what the former really knew about him prior to her death. If you recall, at the end of season 8 Megan Boone’s character made it clear that she couldn’t shoot Reddington. Why? In her own words, she didn’t want to. Now, we have a much better sense of why that is.

At the end of the episode tonight, Reddington had it confirmed that Liz’s fingerprints were on the letter that Dembe was supposed to give her in the event that she shot him. In other words, Dembe betrayed him! He gave it to Liz in advance, which may have been why she couldn’t pull the trigger. It’s possible that she would have still not been able to do it, but this uncertainty is now going to drive Reddington crazy given the circumstances.

Where this sets up The Blacklist moving forward is in a place where there are more trust issues than ever, and Reddington may be interested in revenge more than ever. He hates that Dembe did this, and we feel like it’s made so much crazier because of the fact that Liz told Agnes all about him, as well. What else does she know?

What did you think about The Blacklist season 9 episode 6?

How much do you think Liz told Agnes about in regards to the truth? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

