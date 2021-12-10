Ghosts season 1 episode 11 return date at CBS: Lucifer alum to guest star

After what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want the Ghosts season 1 episode 11 return date, right? Where will the story go from here?

The first thing we have to say here is pretty simple: CBS has to be thrilled with the performance of the comedy so far. Not all adaptations of British series deliver, but this one has while finding its own voice and rave reviews. It’s been a good while since we’ve seen a network TV comedy see this sort of buzz and to date, it’s shown a remarkable amount of consistency. Everyone who watched the premiere episode live is seemingly still around per the live measurements, and that’s enough to make more episodes down the road a sure thing.

For now, though, let’s look to the future of this season. Tonight marks the final installment of Ghosts in 2021, and much like the rest of the network’s lineup, it is going to be off the air until Thursday, January 6. Luckily, we do know a few things already about what lies ahead! Lucifer alum Rachael Harris is going to be appearing in the next episode as Sam’s mom, and we’ll see with that a real attempt from Rose McIver’s character to connect with her past.

To get a few more details all about this story, be sure to check out the full Ghosts season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Sam’s Mom” – Sam and Jay travel to where Sam’s mother, Sheryl (Rachael Harris), died to see if she’s now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There are a few weeks between now and when the show comes back, so why not take the time to tell your friends to tune in? We still think there’s a chance the audience here could continue to grow.

