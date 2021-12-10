Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 return date at NBC

After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 10 return date. How can you not?

Unfortunately, we have to be the bearer of bad news almost right away here — you will be waiting a good while to see the NBC drama back on the air. The return date is currently set on Thursday, January 6, and from there we should get a good sense of what’s ahead on the other side of the crossover.

So why such a long break in the first place? We think it’s mostly due to NBC wanting to have the flexibility to air some holiday programming over the next few weeks; also, it allows production to stay ahead of the game and for them to spread the Law & Order franchise throughout the full season. You have to remember that the original Law & Order is coming back after the Winter Olympics are done in the new year, and the network will want to have three-hour lineups featuring all of these shows. We of course love the idea of some sort of epic three-show crossover event, but we’ll have to wait and see what we get in that department.

As for future crossovers between Organized Crime and SVU, we’re sure there will be some given that viewers love the relationship between Benson and Stabler. Yet, it’s hard to envision it being an every-episode thing. Like we’ve said with SVU in the past, both shows deserve a chance to shine on their own; also, there’s really only so much work that Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay can do in a given day. They gotta catch their breath at some point!

