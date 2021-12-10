Double Shot at Love season 3 finale: Who did Vinny choose?

With tonight marking the Double Shot at Love season 3 finale on MTV, it’s of course time for the all-important question: Who did Vinny choose? Has he finally found the perfect person for him to be with down the road?

We don’t need to rehash how the first season of the show ended, or how Vinny didn’t get anywhere by the end of season 2. While Pauly D found love with Nikki, the entirety of the season was about his journey. Entering the season, we saw that Vinny was down to just three choices in Akielia, Erika, and Peachy. He could start a relationship with one of them; or, he could leave alone and give MTV more of an opportunity to do a season 4. (This is the irony with this show: If both Vinny and Pauly D have relationships, what else can they really do? They’ll probably have to create some other sort of show to appear in that’s not about finding someone.)

Because we’ve long known the entire Jersey Shore world to be unpredictable, we didn’t want to enter this finale with some sort of specific expectation as to what was going to happen. Instead, we figured it best to just watch the process play out and we’d see what happened at around that point.

Erika was the first of the final three contestants sent home tonight, and that meant we were left with AK and Peachy. It felt on paper like Peachy was the frontrunner, mostly because her connection with Vinny was a little more long-term.

Yet, consider us surprised! Vinny chose AK and with that, he has a chance at something with her long-term. We’ll just have to wait and see if it works out.

