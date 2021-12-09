Cowboy Bebop canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming

Only a mere matter of weeks after its premiere, Netflix has decided there will be no Cowboy Bebop season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service made the decision to cancel the adaptation of the popular anime series when looking at a number of factors, including viewership and cost. A series this visual likely did not come cheap, and they likely needed to see a certain percentage of viewers stick around the whole way through a season to feel confident about the future. It is unusual to see them cancel a show so quickly but clearly, they felt like they already had much of the data they needed.

Reception may have also been a factor in the decision on some level. Reviews were lukewarm on this iteration of Cowboy Bebop — while some supported the intentions and effort behind the scenes, it struggled to fully capture the feeling of what made the original so special. If critics panned the show and viewers loved it, we have a feeling Netflix wouldn’t care. Yet, the new show has drawn mixed reviews from longtime Bebop fans, reminding us once more and sometimes, it’s hard to turn a beloved animated series into something live-action while capturing the unique look and tone.

For people who did enjoy the live-action show, we know this news is a letdown, especially since there was an ending that hinted strongly at where the show was going to go from here. Not getting to explore that will likely be a major disappointment for those looking to bring these characters to life.

If nothing else, we hope that the live-action show did capture the attention of a few new viewers who, from here, can actually go and check out the original.

