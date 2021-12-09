Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 10 return date over on NBC

After tonight’s epic, emotional Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover event, you want to know what’s next for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast, right?

Well, the first thing we should do here is share some of the bad news — might as well get that out of the way now, right? There is no new episode on the show next week, and there is no SVU for the rest of the calendar year. The idea was to go out in a big way with the crossover, and then come back with more installments in the new year.

For now, the 2022 return for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast is set for Thursday, January 6 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. There are no confirmed details as to what lies ahead, but we would expect for SVU to return mostly to its standard non-crossover format. Are we still imagining that we’ll see Benson and Stabler cross paths moving forward? Sure, but it’s not going to be an every-episode thing. That would make the crossovers feel a little bit less special. Also, we imagine that the producers want to be able to give Mariska and Christopher Meloni time to sleep amidst their already-crazy schedules.

Hopefully, there will be a series of new episodes that air throughout the month of January; after all, there is more than likely going to be some sort of hiatus in February due to the presence of the Olympics. After that, we will see the show come back, and with another version of the franchise back with it! The original Law & Order is going to be gracing our screens once more, and we don’t think we need to say just how incredible that feels.

