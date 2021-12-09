Floribama Shore season 5: Is it renewed, canceled over at MTV?

Following today’s big finale over at MTV, can you expect a Floribama Shore season 5 renewal to happen? Is this something you can hope for?

There are a few big things to dive into further here, but let’s start things off with where things official stand: Nothing has been made 100% official on the future of the reality series yet. Are there still reasons to have hope? Absolutely. Take, for starters, the fact that the network is promoting tonight’s finale as a “season” finale. There is no indication that we’re at the end of the road, and we like to think that MTV would announce that in advance now that Floribama is so many years end.

The biggest reason for the network to keep this show around is quite simple: How many other stable original shows do they have? Teen Mom, Jersey Shore, Siesta Key, The Hills, and The Challenge are all big franchises for them but beyond this, most of what the network airs consists of repeats of Ridiculousness with the occasional new episode mixed in. It still needs programming like this! Floribama Shore has a devoted following and moving forward, we’re sure that production would like to film something that is a little bit closer to the show of old. Remember that season 4 had to be done a certain way due to the global health crisis, and faced restrictions much in the way that Jersey Shore Family Vacation did.

Hopefully, we’ll have some sort of big decision on the future of Floribama Shore over the course of the next few months. We don’t see why the network would shy away from making an announcement, just to keep people excited for what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore

Do you want to see a Floribama Shore season 5 renewal happen at MTV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







