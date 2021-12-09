Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this piece we’ve got an answer to that — and we’re also set to prepare you for one of the biggest episodes yet.

We know that the series has been off the air for a few weeks now, but here is where we come bearing the good news: The drama is back on the air in a matter of hours! There are two episodes coming before the show goes on hiatus again and in that time, there’s a lot that we stand to learn … and it starts with finding out the whereabouts of Travis.

Below, check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Little Boxes” – Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst. Elsewhere, Tonya works to gain Donno’s trust and Ren’s ear, and the kids hope to stay out of sight as they tend to Creary’s injuries. Meanwhile, Cassie has an emotional breakthrough and Ronald and Scarlet work to break out on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

“Little Boxes” was written by Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Lisa Leone.

The promo below is action-packed and chaotic, which is precisely what you would expect given where things are in the show right now. There are a lot of big questions without answers, and there are also some threads venturing towards some big, unknown destinations. Take, for example, what’s going on with Ronald — are we going to get a clearer sense of where that is going before long? We certainly hope so.

