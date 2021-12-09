Station 19 season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Next week on Station 19 season 5 episode 8, be prepared to see the final installment of the calendar year. Not only that, but it’s one themed about the holiday season! The title here is “All I want For Christmas is You” and just on the basis of that alone, we hope that it’s fun! Given what we’ve seen within this world as of late, we certainly think that we need something lighthearted in nature.

Below, check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 8 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle. Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle on this all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So are we really going to get an episode here without some sort of cliffhanger? That’s the #1 thing we’re currently left to wonder and for the time being, there’s no clear answer to that. We just know that in general, this is a franchise that loves to leave you with big jaw-droppers. Given that it’s not currently clear when either this show or Grey’s Anatomy will be coming back in 2022 as of yet, it may be even more imperative for the folks over at the network to push this along further.

One other reason why this Christmas episode is so special to us: Station 19 is not always a show that has had opportunities to have them. Just remember that it premiered at midseason in past years and also had to contend with a pandemic messing with its schedule in 2020-21.

