Walker season 2 episode 7 return date for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following tonight’s final episode of the calendar year, do you want to know the Walker season 2 episode 7 return date over at The CW? Within this article, we’ll take a look at this and, of course, dive more into what the long-term future looks like.

The first order of business here is getting the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting for a while to see Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast on the air. How long are we talking about? Well, think in terms of a good month and a half. The show is currently set to come back alongside Legacies on Thursday, January 27, which is a pretty surprising return date when you consider the context. There are a lot of other shows out there that are going on long hiatuses around February to account for the Olympics but clearly, the folks over at The CW have decided that this isn’t something that matters anywhere near as much to them. They’re fine airing opposite it and have determined they’re not afraid of any challenge.

Another theory? Walker performs so well via The CW app and via DVR that the network doesn’t have to worry about live ratings all that much. Hence, them bringing the show back in January where they will likely air it for the next several weeks on end.

So what should we expect story-wise over the course of the next hour? It’s too early for there to be many details out there, but we’d expect for Walker to stay fairly true to what we’ve seen for the bulk of the year thus far — action, but also a real focus on family and relationships. This is what helps to make the series stand out from everything else on The CW, let alone all of TV.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







