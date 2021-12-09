The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 return date for James Spader, cast

After tonight’s new episode, you’re going to be waiting a long time to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 arriving on NBC. So when is it back? What can you expect to see? There’s of course a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: Tonight’s “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.” is going to be the final episode of the calendar year. Following this one, we’ll be stuck waiting until Thursday, January 6 to get a better sense of where things could be going from here.

Unfortunately, the folks over at NBC are staying rather coy when it comes to specifics on what lies ahead, and we know they’ve opted against giving promos for the vast majority of the season so far. The title for the upcoming episode is ‘Between Sleep and Awake,” and that in itself is pretty intriguing.

Typically, The Blacklist saves its non-Blacklister titles for extremely special occasions, and this is the first time we’ve had one of these this season. That means that, more than likely, this will be some sort of spotlight. It could give us a better sense of where Reddington’s been at following the death of Liz; or, it could follow a specific person within the Task Force. In general, we anticipate that there will be a number of these episodes over the next year or so as the show tries to figure out its long-term future. Remember, there’s still no news as of yet on a season 10!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 7?

Are you sad that you’ll be waiting SO long in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

