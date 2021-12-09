Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that these shows have been on hiatus the past couple of weeks. Is the break finally over?

Let’s start things off by sharing some good news — both of these shows are finally back on the air! It’s been quite a long hiatus and with that, we’re thrilled to be able to dive into these stories once more. There are episodes coming both this week and next, and within those we’re imagine that a wide array of different twists are going to surface. Hopefully, some of it will help to get past the recent tragedy we had with losing Dean Miller over on Station 19.

To get a few more details about both of these shows airing tonight, take a look at the full synopses below.

Station 19 season 5 episode 7, “A House Is Not a Home” – Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family on this episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7, “Today Was a Fairytale” – Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Want a few more details in preparation of these episodes airing? Then check out the promo below and remember — we’ll be back later to look ahead to the future of these shows.

