Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date confirmed at BBC One

If you’re eager to learn about the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date at BBC One, we come bearing great news today. After all, you won’t have to wait long to see the show back on the air!

Today, BBC One confirmed that on Sunday, January 2, new episodes of the long-running drama will arrive on the UK network. This is one of the earliest premieres we’ve seen from the show over the years, and it guarantees that audiences won’t have to wait too long following the conclusion of the annual Christmas Special.

What this premiere-date news does is solidify further that the scheduling for season 10 was an anomaly, and brought on mostly by the global pandemic shifting things around in terms of production schedules. Call the Midwife, prior to 2021, was a January staple. Now, it’s getting back into that groove all over again.

As for a premiere date here in the United States, you could be waiting for a little while still — nonetheless, we do think that it would benefit PBS to get it back airing in the spring after the pandemic pushed it back to the fall for season 10. Why not have the tradition restored all over the world? If they don’t do this, then you’re basically making American viewers wait more than six months to watch a show after it premieres in the UK. We don’t really think that’s the best move for anyone involved.

It may take a little while still for more news to come out about the individual stories of Call the Midwife season 11, but we don’t think the BBC is out to reinvent the wheel or anything here. Be prepared for a lot of heartfelt, emotional stuff.

