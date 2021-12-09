The premiere episode of HBO Max’s And Just Like That had the challenge of ushering in a new era of Sex and the City, one that would feel important and compelling all at the same time. How do you justify bringing the world of Carrie Bradshaw back; what makes this era matter more than any other over the past several years?

Well, the premiere episode alone delivers that courtesy of one of the most stunning TV events imaginable: The death of Mr. Big. Chris Noth’s character had a heart attack early on in the series, and much of the second episode was about Carrie staging a funeral for the character. This death does harken back to some heart-related issues Big had in the original series, and in that way in doesn’t come out of nowhere. However, we understand a lot of anger that is out there, mostly due to the fact that the show was promoted under the idea that no major characters were dead. (Granted, Michael Patrick King was talking about the start of the series, not so much what happened during it.)

Losing Big is a stunner like no other for this show, given that he was such a cornerstone for the entirety of Sex and the City. Yet, it’s also clear now that much of this “new chapter” is about Carrie dealing with her grief and trying to figure out what the next phase of her life is going to look like. In that way, we understand the show more and the justification for its existence.

As for an MIA character, the show does address Samantha Jones’ exit by noting that she and Carrie had a falling out; yet, Samantha does send flowers and a note for Big’s funeral. It’s clear that she is still, in some way, attached to the world of this show.

One more thing: Peloton is probably not having the best day. That is all.

