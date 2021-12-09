CSI: Vegas season 1 finale: Did the team find David Hodges?

Entering tonight’s CSI: Vegas season 1 finale, we knew that most questions were geared around one person: David Hodges. Did the team actually find him?

Well, we saw that for most of the episode, there were some serious dilemmas playing out all around this character. He was missing for at least some of the episode and at about the 45-minute mark, we’ll be honest in saying that we don’t know how they were going to die up every loose end. Would someone be able to find him; or, were we going to see this left as a major cliffhanger? (There is no season 2 confirmed at the moment, adding further to some of the chaos.)

The closing minutes here, suffice it to say, were intense … very intense. There was a lot of chaotic stuff that took place here! Grissom and Sara were running out of time to save David but, in the end, they were able to find him. Not only that, but he was actually still alive! His first words were “took you long enough” — and ultimately, we were just happy that we were seeing him at all.

Yet, even after Hodges was found, there were still some other issues that needed to be resolved — including whether or not he would have to face the jury. Luckily, he ended up fine — not only that, but Wix ended up getting his just desserts.

So what there a huge cliffhanger after all of this? Not so much in terms of the Hodges story. We don’t think that a substantial number of viewers would suddenly watch CSI: Vegas moving forward just because of some sort of shock ending there. They’ll come back for the nostalgia, and of course for more of Grissom and Sara.

Yet, we did still get a little tease of something at the very end — a serial killer! Consider that a place for the show to go, if nothing else.

