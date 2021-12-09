Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Is Miranda Rae Mayo, Stella Kidd back?

At the end of tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 we saw the return of Miranda Rae Mayo (finally!) as Stella Kidd.

With that being said, though, is she really back for good? We understand the concern but, at least for now, there are some reasons for optimism. Speaking to TVLine, here is what show boss Derek Haas had to say about Kidd coming back — but also some of what’s ahead of her as she explains to Kelly, Boden, and others why she was gone for so long:

Yes, she’s back for good, but she has a lot of explaining to do, and it’s not just explaining to Boden why she didn’t immediately come back when she heard that Casey was leaving and more or less planted a flag on Truck 81, but also why she went dark on Kelly when he was obviously trying to reach her and had her best interest in mind. The next batch of episodes, certainly, the driving force of them will be Stella Kidd’s return to Firehouse 51 and all the offshoots of that.

Moving forward, the first person to get an explanation here should obviously be Severide. These two are romantically AND professionally intertwined, and we like to think that he would support her no matter what. Why opt to keep so many secrets? What good does that do? We want to see the two build towards a wedding in the second half of the season (if possible), and they have to make some moves in order to get their relationship in a positive direction.

After this, Stella can focus more on her job, including what she is going to do now that Boden was forced to hire a new truck lieutenant — we think he realized that he could only wait on that for so long.

