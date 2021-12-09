The Challenge season 37 finale preview: Who will win?

Next week on The Challenge season 37, we’re going to have a chance to see the ending of a bold, dramatic season — and of course, more twists are coming! This is a finale that will, hopefully, be one like no other. There’s going to be key tests to certain relationships, emotional moments, and then a shocking choice at the end of it.

Even though The Challenge is a series that has been on the air long enough to be an institution, we know that they definitely still value finding ways to surprise. Rest assured that once again, that will be a key theme for what is coming up next:

Below, you can check out the new The Challenge finale (part 2) synopsis with other insight on what’s coming:

The remaining Challengers fight for their share of the $1,000,000 prize. A close relationship faces a devastating test. Agents are crowned winners of “Spies, Lies, and Allies” but are then faced with a daunting decision.

With such a small handful of contestants remaining, and a recently-dominant winner in CT, that does up the ante in terms of who is capable of winning. If you made it this far, you did for a reason: You performed the best when you had to, and you strategized well enough to avoid being in danger on a number of occurrences. This has been a strategically sound season, with friendships falling apart, drama between newcomers, and overall a pretty beautiful setting.

So long as the story moving forward is told in a pretty compelling way, we’re excited to see what the next phase of The Challenge looks like. We hardly believe that this is the end of the franchise, but this should at least keep us excited until the next season starts up.

