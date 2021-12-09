Tough as Nails season 3 finale: Who won; Lia, Quincey, or Jerome?

Entering tonight’s Tough as Nails season 3 finale, we knew that there were four contenders in play: Elizabeth, Lia, Quincey, and Jerome. Phil Keoghan had promised online one of the most challenging fights to the finish ever and just on the basis of that alone, it was easy to say that whoever took this home really deserved it.

So what transpired over the course of the hour? First things first, we saw an elimination before the final showdown with Elizabeth unfortunately coming just short. All of those Overtimes for Quincey throughout the season worked in his favor! He was able to handle the pressure and prepare himself for whatever was next without too much of a problem. This meant that the final three were all from Dirty Hands with Lia, Jerome, and Quincey all facing off for the title. There was some unpredictability left in the show still!

Of course, this caps off another fun season of Tough as Nails — it’s a nice bit of TV comfort food in that the contestants are likable and it’s never trying to be too negative or overly dramatic. Also, it’s different from most other shows out there in the genre.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails right now

What do you think about the Tough as Nails season 3 finale overall?

Do you think the right person deserved the victory? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







