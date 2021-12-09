The Masked Singer: Katharine McPhee, David Foster are Banana Split!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer was the Group B final, and it proved to be a showdown between a solo act and a duo. The Banana Split was in one corner, whereas the Queen of Hearts was in the other.

The first thing we should get into here even prior to any reveals is that entering the episode, there were a TON of clues out there already. With Banana Split, almost all signs pointed to it being the one-two punch of David Foster and Katharine McPhee. The clues largely fit and more than just that, McPhee’s voice is VERY recognizable. There’s also a history of former American Idol stars coming on board this show.

Meanwhile, we were fairly certain that Queen of Hearts was singer Jewel, who’s had quite an accomplished career and fits into that nostalgia demographic very well that The Masked Singer likes to grab whenever they can. Both of these identities felt obvious, but the mystery still remained as to who would go home, and then who would join the Bull (potentially Todrick Hall) in the finale airing on Fox next week.

The results – Banana Split are out!

The unmasking – It was revealed, in fact, to be Katharine and David Foster. Apparently, David’s conducting gave them away really early on in the show, and it’s kind of remarkable with that in mind that they made it as far as they did. Why didn’t someone hit the button if that is some sort of huge twist this time around?

What do you think about tonight’s The Masked Singer reveal?

Were you surprised? Do you think the right person was sent out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some more updates all about the series. (Photo: Fox.)

