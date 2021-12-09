Survivor 41 episode 13 (finale) preview: Who will be the winner?

Next week on CBS, it’s finally here: An epic Survivor 41 finale event. The remaining five contestants will battle it out for the title, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be more cutthroat and competitive than ever.

If there’s one thing we’ve loved about this season so far, it’s frankly how unpredictable it’s been! It’s been hard to determine who is the most likely winner week in and week out, especially when contenders like Evvie and Shan found themselves voted out. We never imagined either one of them would be gone so soon!

New Survivor 41 video! Take a look below to get some of our most-recent thoughts all about the show. After doing just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss out on them.

Structurally, we have a feeling that the episode tonight will play out similarly to past finales, with there being challenges, Tribal Council, a fire-making competition, and then the jury asking questions of the final three. Could there be changes? Sure. Just look at how many changes we’ve seen already this season!

On paper, the clear favorite is Ricard — how can it not be? If he can make it to the end of the game, he wins. It’s hard to figure anything else out here. If he can win one more immunity and then a fire-making challenge, he’s golden. Or, he can find another immunity idol since it does seem, based on what we saw tonight, that there is still one hidden somewhere around camp.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor, including more thoughts all about tonight

What do you most want to see on the Survivor 41 finale?

Who are you most rooting for, and who do you think will win out of the players who are left? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







