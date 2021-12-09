Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date over at NBC

After tonight’s pivotal new episode, it only makes sense to want the Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 return date at NBC. Have no fear, as we’re happy to help!

The first thing we do have to do here, unfortunately, is be the bearer of some bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode for the immediate future. That’s largely due to the fact that we’re gearing up for the holiday season, and that’s a time when traditionally, this network doesn’t have a lot of scripted content on the air. It’s a big surprise in some ways that we had an episode airing in December at all!

Luckily, we already do have confirmation that all three One Chicago shows are going to be back on Wednesday, January 5, and more than likely production will kick things off where tonight’s episodes left off. We’re also hoping that we’ll get multiple episodes throughout that particular month; since NBC is broadcasting the Olympics for a big part of February, we gotta brace for more repeats or preemptions when we get around to that point.

We wish we had some more details to share about the next Chicago PD, but unfortunately, it’s still too far off for there to be an official synopsis as of right now. Our hope is that we’ll get something more on that subject over the next week or two; it makes sense for NBC to want to start the promotional engine in some way before Christmas is here and viewers start to have some other things on their mind.

In general, we expect Chicago PD to deliver more intense cases, plenty of drama, and also heartfelt moments through the rest of season 9. This is such a longtime staple on the network for a reason!

