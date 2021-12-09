Is Jason Beghe leaving Chicago PD? Is Hank Voight in big trouble?

Is Jason Beghe leaving Chicago PD? We could understand how entering tonight’s episode, you would have some concerns.

As a matter of fact, isn’t it reasonable to always have concerns over Voight? This is a guy who has made a whole career out of coloring outside the lines and not caring at all about it. At some point, you have to think that he is going to pay for some of his metaphorical sins. It’s mostly a question of when.

When it comes to what Hank is up to tonight, it revolves in part around one of his own people in Intelligence in Jay Halstead, who is faced with an impossible decision: Turn in Voight or stand to be arrested alongside Upton. This is going to be a hard position for him to be in and we’ll see how he comes to handle it over time.

What we can say, at least for now, is that there is no evidence that Beghe is leaving the show entering tonight. While we do think it could happen eventually, we don’t think we’re at that point as of yet. Chicago PD as a series still enjoys making a meal out of this character’s story arc, in particular when it comes to questions over his morality. It’s clear that he cares about the people in his unit, just as he’s also passionate about putting bad guys away. There’s just a right and wrong way to do it and for the vast majority of this show, he’s fared to adhere to some of the proper lines here. We’ll have to to wait and see if this tiger can really change his stripes, or at this point if he just is who he is.

Are you worried about Jason Beghe and Voight's future on Chicago PD?

