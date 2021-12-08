Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 9 chatter

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you are looking for an answer to that question and to get a better sense of what the future holds, we’ve got all of that within this piece!

So what is the first order of business for this piece? We suppose that it’s getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment coming tonight. Last week was the final new airing of 2021 and with that in mind, we’ve got a wait of at least a few more weeks to get a good sense of where things are going from here.

In general, we don’t expect all that much to change with this show in terms of the structure or the nature of some of the stories. Could the lives of Dan, Darlene, and others change? Absolutely, and we’d hope for that given that the last thing we want is for things to ever feel altogether stagnant. We just wish that there were more details to share about season 4 episode 9; unfortunately, we could be waiting for a few weeks in order to get something more when it comes to that.

In terms of the long-term future, our expectation at the moment is that we’ll be getting new episodes throughout most of the month of January — hopefully, this happens to compensate for a potential lack of episodes we could be getting in February. With the Olympics coming up on NBC in that month, we tend to think a lot of other shows are going to go off the air for a little while and understandably so. They want to ensure that some of their ratings are as strong as humanly possible!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 9?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







