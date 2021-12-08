Following tonight’s Christmas episode, do you want to know the Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 return date over at NBC? What about more news on what’s next?

The first thing that we should get into is simply this: You’re going to be waiting for a while to see the medical drama back on the air. That’s disheartening, mostly because it’s been off for a few weeks entering what we got tonight. As of right now, the plan is for Chicago Med to return alongside its fellow One Chicago series on Wednesday, January 5.

For the time being, our expectations are that there will be at least a couple of episodes (if not more) airing during the month of January. That is to better compensate for an inevitable hiatus that will be coming the month after the fact. Because of the Winter Olympics, you are going to see some shows go on a bit of a hiatus, and that’s even more the case for NBC given that they’re the ones broadcasting the Games. Maybe this will be a chance for them to promote One Chicago to a new crowd, not that we think any of these shows are desperate for promotion at all. Remember that all of them have already been renewed, so there hasn’t been anything to be worried about when it comes to the long-term future for a good while.

If you do want a few more details about season 7 episode 10, we imagine that they will trickle in before we get around to the holidays. NBC will want people to have something to be excited about as we do inch a little bit closer to the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 10?

Are you sad to be waiting a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







