Tough as Nails season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s finale, is there a chance at a Tough as Nails season 4 renewal at CBS? If so, when could new episodes premiere?

So where should we begin here? How about with handing down the good news? It was announced back before season 3 that a season 4 would be coming up, so you haven’t had to worry about that for a good while. The Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition doesn’t necessarily generate huge ratings, but it’s a solid utility player and it brings a different array of contestants to the network. You don’t really get a chance to see a lot of these people elsewhere in the genre.

Now, let’s go ahead and raise the next question: When the show could be coming back? For the time being, nothing has been 100% confirmed. We know that there is another Phil Keoghan hosted reality show coming early next year in The Amazing Race, otherwise known as the one he’s best known for. Because of this and then also Celebrity Big Brother, we can’t imagine that season 4 will be premiering in the winter. A more likely scenario is that it comes back either in the spring or summer. This show is one of those reality TV utility players, ones that can air at any point in the schedule depending on where CBS wants it. More than likely, it will draw a reasonable amount of viewers no matter what.

Once there is some more news on season 4, we’ll of course have it for you here. We don’t think there’s going to be all that much that changes long-term here, mostly because there’s no need for it to. This show has a pretty established rhythm so far.

