Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We know there’s been an ongoing hiatus the past few weeks.

Well, here is where things start to get a little bit bittersweet. We know that there are new episodes for all three of these shows airing in a matter of hours! Unfortunately, these are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Our hope is that over these upcoming installments we’ll at least get to better celebrate the holidays with some of our favorite characters, and also get potentially stuck with some cliffhangers that leave us raising questions for a really long time.

So while you wait for some of these episodes to air tonight, why not check out some details for what stories are going to be coming up?

Chicago Med season 7 episode 9, “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You” – 12/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The outcome of Will’s investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan to save a 4-month-old patient. Stevie and Vanessa both struggle to keep their secrets. Crockett and Blake work with Abrams to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, “Winterfest” – 12/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel. Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. TV-PG

Chicago PD season 9 episode 9, “A Way Out” – 12/08/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out. After a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. TV-14

Out of all the shows mentioned here, Chicago PD is the one making us the most nervous, and for good reason — think about how Voight, Upton, and Halstead are in various stages of peril thanks to the FBI investigation.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Are you glad the shows are back, but sad that these are the final episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

