The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 photo: What is Reddington up to?

In just over 24 hours The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 is poised to arrive over on NBC. Want to get a better sense about what’s coming, especially for Raymond Reddington?

For whatever reason, the network has kept the story under wraps entering “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D,” at least when it comes to James Spader’s character of Raymond Reddington. We’ve seen a synopsis for what’s coming up noting that he’s taking part in sort of investigation; yet, that’s about it.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on where tomorrow’s episode could go! After you check that out, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more discussions coming constantly about the show, and we should have a full review up after this installment airs.

What does the newly-released photo above show us? Mostly that James Spader’s character is off with Weecha talking with some potentially dangerous people. There’s potential that he is trying to leverage his position as Skinner to create something new for himself, or he’s trying to unlock a mystery that we haven’t heard much about as of yet.

Typically, writers do get a sense in advance as to when certain episodes could air; with that in mind, we tend to think that The Blacklist team knew some time back that episode 6 was going to be the final one for the calendar year. There’s a good chance that they have been off somewhere trying to craft a fantastic story here, and one that could have an ending that plays out for a good while. We’re hoping for either a dramatic cliffhanger or at least something that tees up what the next part of the story is going to be all about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now, including more insight all about the future

What do you most want to see looking forward to The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other news we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







