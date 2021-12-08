Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are you about to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 9 sooner rather than later?

We suppose that we should kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no episode on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has everything to do with last week being the last one for the calendar year. We’ve stuck now in a situation where we could be waiting a LONG time to see what’s coming next and in the end, we have to be okay with that. The show will return in late February.

So what are we going to see when Chicago Med DOES come back on the air? A number of different things! It all starts with an opportunity to see where things go from here when it comes to Gary and Maggie. The two took an impromptu road trip at the end of this past year and because of that, we’re stuck in what could become some sort of unusual love triangle. Cam’s clearly into her, and may start to have some jealousy that she is spending so much time with an ex — especially on such a personal journey to Albany.

Beyond just this, we also have to prepare in order to see something more for Rome after he’s revealed his latest battle with depression. Eddie, in the promo below, is going to do everything that he can in order to help him. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be easy. Depression doesn’t move in a straight line, and there are a variety of different bumps in the road coming up.

