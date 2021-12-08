Walker prequel series in development; Jared Padalecki to EP

Just in case you weren’t getting enough of Walker on The CW, know that a prequel spin-off is currently in the works! Whether or not it sees the light of day, of course, remains to be seen.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there is a new series in active development in Walker: Independence, one that takes place all the way back in the late 1800’s — you know, back when we really were in the Old West. Jared Padalecki is listed as an executive producer on the project alongside Anna Fricke, Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

So what makes this series stand out? Per the aforementioned website, the new show would revolve around “Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

There are some obvious connections to the flagship show in terms of character names here, and we wonder in general if The CW’s interest in this is based in some way on the massive success of Yellowstone on Paramount Network. You can argue that this show is ushering in a Western renaissance on TV right now; while we’re not saying that every show under the sun is at this point following that same path, it’s clear that quite a few of them are at least looking at some of those tropes. Even Yellowstone itself has a prequel series coming up in 1883.

It’s well-worth noting that there’s a chance this prequel never ends up airing. Nonetheless, this is absolutely something worth watching out for.

What do you think of the idea of Walker: Independence as a prequel series?

Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don't miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

