Succession season 3 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Kendall mystery continues

Succession season 3 episode 9 is going to air this weekend, and it’s also poised to be the big finale. What in the world are we going to see play out here?

What’s so interesting is that HBO can release whatever details they want about this episode (titled “All the Bells Say”) and yet, known of it matters anywhere near as much as them giving away what’s happening with Kendall Roy. Is he dead, or is he going to be dead? Theories are running rampant about it and have been ever since he was lying on that pool float at the end of this past episode. His father has bested him yet again and there is no clear path forward; what is he going to do?

To get a few more specifics about this episode, check out the Succession season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Upon learning Matsson has his own vision for the future GoJo-Waystar relationship, Shiv and Roman team up to manage the potential fallout as Logan quietly considers his options. Later, the siblings’ “intervention” prompts Connor to remind them of his position in the family, while Greg continues his attempts to climb the dating ladder with a contessa.

What’s most important about this is who is not mentioned here: Kendall. There’s no word on how he factors into the story and that’s probably intentional. Is there a good chance he’s dead? Sure, but we think it’s also possible that someone like Tom comes to him and with that, breathes new life into his attempts to defeat his father. Kendall’s brother-in-law has reasons aplenty to turn on his own wife, let alone the company; remember that Shiv basically pushed Tom deeper into an emotional pit in episode 8.

