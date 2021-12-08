NCIS season 19 spoilers: Show boss on Meredith Eaton return!

If you missed the recent news, it’s well worth celebrating today: Meredith Eaton is coming back to NCIS for a season 19 episode! Carol Wilson’s return will be for an upcoming episode co-written by series regular Brian Dietzen, and this marks an opportunity to check in on a character we haven’t seen in years.

As a matter of fact, since her last appearance Eaton has had a chance to go and do a totally different show in MacGyver for a full five seasons. That should tell you quite a bit in terms of how long it’s been.

So why bring Carol back now? A good bit of it is story-based, and of course a lot of it is equally the fact that Meredith’s schedule has opened up in a way that allows for this to be possible. In a statement via TV Insider, here is what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say on the subject:

“We’re beyond excited to be able to work with Meredith Eaton again. She’s an amazing actor, who brings a wonderful energy to our show. Since her last guest appearance in Season 11, we’ve been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed … And now, with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’ to come and save the day? The only real question is, will she be in time?”

Our hope is, clearly, that we’ll be able to see Carol be the hero of her big return; we also think there are plenty of reasons why it makes sense to have her back down. When you think about everything that has been going on in the world the past couple of years, NCIS can offer a unique perspective from a character who works at the CDC.

