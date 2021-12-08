The Resident season 5 episode 11: What is Dr. Bell’s diagnosis?

As we start to look forward to The Resident season 5 episode 11 on Fox in the new year, it’s clear we have a new mystery on our hands. What is Dr. Bell’s diagnosis?

The producers have tormented us with cliffhangers before, but the one at the end of tonight’s episode was next-level. In this, we saw Conrad come to Bell to say that he thinks he’s figured out what was going on with him. However, right before we all learned the truth, the screen cut to black. For now, we’re all stuck simmering and thinking about this mystery for a little while longer.

So where will things go from here? There’s not an easy path forward for this character; he’s so used to helping patients and now, he has to let other people help him. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Chapman had to say on the subject:

“That’s going to be a central storyline for Bell. How do you deal with your own diagnosis, your own illness and your own ability to be a surgeon, and of a certain age? Then what do you do? It’s a great question, and we’re going to dive into it headfirst.”

We don’t expect that this storyline will be brought up in the next episode and that’s it; there are a lot of different steps Bell has to take now as he tackles this illness. For starters, one of them is going to be talking to Kit about it. He wasn’t willing to do it in tonight’s episode, but she showed a willingness to wait for him to open up.

