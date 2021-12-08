Snowpiercer season 3 trailer teases Archie Panjabi, New Eden, & more

Come January 24 you are going to have a chance to see the Snowpiercer season 3 premiere; why not prepare with the latest trailer?

While the new video by TNT may not even be 90 seconds long, they do a great job still of setting up what lies ahead, both for new and old viewers alike. The give you a sense of where the world currently lies, and also how Snowpiercer is in a lot of ways one of the few ways for people to survive … or is it?

Much of the basis for season 3 seems to be revolving around Archie Panjabi’s Asha, a character who seems to suggest that survival is once again possible on Earth. We could see the train doing what it can to travel towards New Eden, a place that will allow us an opportunity to see new life. Are we really going to see a whole new world play out? This is at least one thing we’re left to wonder about for the time being, so let’s see precisely where the journey goes.

Of course, there are also questions aplenty about Melanie and what her status is after the season 2 finale. We don’t imagine Jennifer Connolly’s character going anywhere, so with that in mind, we’re really just facing questions at this point all about what her role could be as this story progresses.

TNT has a great deal invested in Snowpiercer; with both Animal Kingdom and Claws coming to an end, you can easily make the argument that this is the most important scripted property they now have. It’s also one that they seem to be committed to in the long-term, given the fact that the show has already been renewed for a season 4. That’s one less thing you have to worry about as you prepare to dive into some of these stories.

