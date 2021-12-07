Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Prepare for season 4 episode 11

Is New Amsterdam new tonight over on NBC? Are we about to dive into season 4 episode 11? With the way episode 10 ended, it goes without saying that we want more of this show as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to be able to get it tonight. For the second straight week we’re in a situation where the Ryan Eggold medical drama is on hiatus, and we’re stuck waiting until early January to get a sense of where things are going from here. Tonight, NBC is airing the People’s Choice Awards in the show’s timeslot, and ultimately there will be a combination of repeats and specials to fill the void until the series comes back.

As for what we are expecting on the next all-new episode, much of that is going to revolve around Max and Helen. How can it not, based on what we saw in the most-recent installment of the show? These two characters both departed to London, as confirmed by the promo for what lies ahead. They will do everything that they can in order to build a life there, though it’s going to be abundantly clear that the act of doing this won’t come easy. Max will suddenly find himself without a hospital home as he works to get his license properly transferred; meanwhile, we think the allure to try and “save” New Amsterdam will still be there. He’s trying to choose love and joy for himself over a responsibility to help others, really for the first time in ages. Doing that is not going to be easy for him, especially when he has so much experience doing things the other way.

Rest assured that at some point over the next few weeks, we’re going to get some more news on episode 11. NBC will more than likely want to start getting the word out before the holidays.

