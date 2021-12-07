Our Kind of People season 1 episode 10 return date at Fox

Following tonight’s new episode, shouldn’t you be hungry for an Our Kind of People season 1 episode 10 return date? We know that this is the sort of show that leaves you hanging to the point that you’re desperate for more.

So are you going to have a chance to see more next week? Unfortunately no. Tonight’s episode is meant to be the last one of the calendar year and per the Futon Critic, the show will be back with new episodes on Tuesday, January 11. There is no confirmed episode title as of yet and, unfortunately, the same goes for a synopsis.

What you should go ahead and be aware of is that there are only a small handful of stories left to tell this season. Fox did not order additional season 1 episodes beyond the initial order, and nor have they confirmed that a season 2 is going to be happening. With the ratings being what they are we’re nervous that we’re at the end of the road already; because of that, our advice over the next few months is pretty simple. If you love Our Kind of People, tell your friends to binge-watch it! Find a way to make it so that they are watching the final episodes live. We don’t think Fox will decide on the show’s future for a little while still; with that in mind, there are still ways to move the needle in a positive direction.

With the way that this show tells some of its stories, we’re pretty darn confident already that season 1 will leave you wanting more. Why in the world would they tie together all loose ends in the finale when there is so much going on?

