Riverdale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Jughead Paradox’

It is hard to be anything other than totally thrilled about Riverdale season 6 episode 5. Just think for a moment about what lies ahead? This is the end of the Rivervale story arc, the 100th episode of the show, and also an opportunity for the writers to play around further with the show’s comic-book origins.

If you haven’t seen the image above, this is one of many shots that The CW has revealed in advance of “The Jughead Paradox.” In the midst of that character’s quest to unravel what’s really going on in this community, somehow more experimentation could take place. We could be leaving this world of the supernatural and heading into one more akin to the classic Archie Comics. With this being such a milestone for the show, it obviously makes a ton of sense for them to want to honor their origins.

Just in case you want to get a few more details here on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

100th EPISODE – Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#605). Original airdate 12/14/2021.

Given that this is going to be the last episode of Riverdale for the calendar year, we tend to imagine that there will be a LOT of big stuff within, including a tease of what episode 6 and beyond looks like. Unfortunately, do know that there’s a hiatus of a few months on the horizon. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss it. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







