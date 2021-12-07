The Flash season 8 episode 5 spoilers: The end of Eobard Thawne?

There are a few different things worth noting about The Flash season 8 episode 5, starting of course with this: It is the final episode of the “Armageddon” crossover event. Whatever happens here could alter the entire course of the show moving forward — even if we’re forced to wait months in order to see episode 6 on The CW.

Next week’s episode is also poised to bring back Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, and then also a potential end to Eobard Thawne once and for all. Can he be defeated, and are we really about see this character go away? He is undoubtedly the central adversary for this series, and we’re not sure that any other character can compare. How would the rest of the show move forward? We suppose that they will find a way, but it won’t prove easy.

For a few more specifics about this pivotal hour now, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 5 synopsis below:

THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim (#805). Original airdate 12/14/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What we’re hoping is that this episode is epic, emotional, and also sets the stage for what’s next. We also wouldn’t mind seeing Mia for at least one more appearance after this one. We know that the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off didn’t get the green light, but we don’t want their stories to be 100% dead.

