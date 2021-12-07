Is FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, December 7?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? We know the three shows have been on hiatus for a while, but are we at a point where that is (finally) about to conclude?

Commence your celebrating now: The entire FBI universe is back on the air tonight! Two out of the three shows are going to have two episodes airing within the calendar month; for some reason, FBI: International is not on next week and will return in January. We’ll get more to the schedule part of things later in the day; for now, let’s just go ahead and share some more details on what lies ahead! There is, after all, quite a bit to look forward to across all three shows.

FBI season 4 episode 8, “Fire and Rain” – The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack. Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 8, “Voice of the People” – When a group of Americans are among the victims of a bombing at a festival in Budapest, the team is brought in to find the perpetrators before they strike again. Also, when Vo’s new beau is injured in the blast, she re-evaluates what dating truly means while in the bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 8, “Run-Hide-Fight” – While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape. Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED at a special time, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that when these shows DO return in January, it will be early on in the month. Insofar as hiatuses go, we aren’t looking at anything altogether insane.

What do you want to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

