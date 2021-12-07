Is The Bachelorette new tonight over on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to be answering that question — also, diving into what the future of the season is going to look like.

We won’t beat around the bush here for too long; let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the air tonight, with the reason for that being ABC programming their Live in Front of a Studio Audience special instead. This is the reason why The Men Tell All aired on Monday this week rather than in its typical timeslot.

Ultimately, you will see Michelle Young’s season back on the air on Tuesday, December 14, where we are going to get to the overnight dates! Joe, Nayte, and Brandon are all going to have a chance to grow closer to Michelle and yet in the end, one will be eliminated before the finale. You see some romance in the preview below, but also a good bit of conflict and even jealousy. Because there are so many real feelings at the moment, it’s becoming all the more clear that we’re going to see some drama play out as a result of that.

Beyond all of this, there are also questions when it comes to whether or not some of these guys are ready to propose. There were questions raised around Nayte, for example, at his hometown date; meanwhile, others could surface for some other guys. Is Michelle going to find herself in a situation where she’s more into a guy than a guy is into her? That’s something else that she could be led to think about here, also.

Let’s hope for a proposal and a happy ending, but nothing here is guaranteed.

