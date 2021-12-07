Yellowstone season 4: How is it setting up new spin-off show?

Many people out there are likely familiar at this point with the Yellowstone prequel 1883 — after all, there have been plenty of commercials for it!

Yet, there is also something big brewing behind the scenes with the Paramount Network series, and it’s something that has not been given anywhere near the same amount of press: 6666. Or, call it the Four Sixes. No matter what you want to call it, this is a Paramount+ series that is in some sort of development, and it is a part of the massive deal that writer Taylor Sheridan has at the ViacomCBS streaming service.

If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because it has been brought up on the show already. This is where Jimmy (Jefferson White) is at the moment after being sent away by John Dutton himself. Given that White was recently named the host for the show’s official podcast, it’s clear that he is not going anywhere insofar as being a part of this world. Could he be the impetus for 6666 as a series? That’s a definite possibility. He could stay at this Texas ranch until this show gets officially underway; or, he could go back to the Yellowstone this year and this storyline existed just to get the other ranch’s name out there.

Another character we’d say to watch in conjunction with it right now is Teeter. Jen Landon’s character was a part of the bunkhouse until this past episode, when John decided to kick out the women after the drama between Lloyd and Walker. This wasn’t even remotely fair to Teeter since she wasn’t involved in any of this; because of this, we’re hoping that there’s going to be a role for her somewhere within this world. It’s mostly a measure of where that could be. If she does turn up at the Four Sixes, then we know more than ever that Yellowstone really wants you to get excited for the next version of the franchise.

